Choosing The Best Eco-Friendly Furniture Set for your Living Room

A growing number of people want to live a green lifestyle. One 2019 poll showed that 78% of Americans want to learn to do more to be eco-friendly. One of the things that they must do is make sure their living room is eco-friendly.

There are a lot of things that you have to consider when you are trying to be an eco-friendly consumer. We have talked a lot about the importance of using renewable energy to lower your carbon footprint and avoiding water bottles to reduce plastic consumption.

However, there is a factor that you may not have thought much about when trying to be a sustainable consumer. You also want to think about investing in eco-friendly furniture for your home. In this case, you will want to consider buying sets of sustainable furniture.

Consider the Benefits of Getting Eco-Friendly Furniture Sets for Your Home

Your living room is the center of your house and is probably the most important room when you are having guests over. As such, it is a room that you need to pay special attention paid to, especially when you are in the process of trying to redecorate and redesign it.

Of course, you also want to make sure that your living room is designed to align with your lifestyle as an eco-friendly consumer. You don’t want to buy a lot of lovely furniture pieces that are made with harmful toxins or nonrecyclable materials.

The good news is that there are a lot of great eco-friendly furniture pieces that you can purchase. You will want to

Home improvement and interior design can be complex projects, with no two people wanting exactly the same thing from their living room. However, buying an entire set of eco-friendly furniture can be a great way to improve the ambience of your living room. The right furniture set can help define the space and make it more elegant, without causing unnecessary damage to the planet.

Why Should You Choose Eco-Friendly Furniture Sets Over Individual Pieces?

We will get into some of the details on choosing eco-friendly furniture for your home. However, first we want to talk about the benefits of getting a furniture set over purchasing individual pieces.

One of the key reasons to consider buying a furniture set instead of separate pieces of furniture is that is cheaper. It is often cheaper to buy a set and then move items around to create different designs rather than buying individual pieces of furniture. By using a set, you can sometimes get a lot of great furniture for a hefty discount.

Beyond that, sets are also a marker of quality. Buying individual furniture pieces from different brands and sellers can often improve the overall quality, which could mean that some pieces are clear winners over others. A set will generally provide a higher quality presentation since the pieces come from the same brand.

This leads to the most notable benefit – you have a single, quality design. By using a set of furniture instead of just individual pieces, you can be sure that you will get furniture pieces that all line up with one another. Colors, materials, design details, and the overall aesthetic should match up just fine since all of the furniture pieces are meant to be used together and are sold as a single product.

Using furniture sets can also help you be more flexible when improving the aesthetics of your living room. Using furniture sets allows you to buy a single type of furniture and simply rearrange or substitute pieces as needed. This gives you instant access to a range of furniture rather than forcing you to research and buy individual items that may all be from different product lines.

What to Look For When Buying Eco-Friendly Furniture Sets

If you are in the market for a set of environmentally friendly furniture, then it can be a great idea to jump straight into looking at different options that align with your preferences. But how can you figure out the best choice for any particular space, especially if you have a very limited budget to work with?

Look for Recycled Furniture Pieces

A lot of furniture is made from recycled material. You can find recycled furnture from brands like Etsy, the Modish Store and Everyday Recycler. You will want to look for furniture that has the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Certification.

Quality Furniture Made with Eco-Friendly Materials

One of the key factors to keep in mind is the amount of use that each piece of furniture will get. You generally want the best quality furniture that you can reasonably afford. That does not mean spending the maximum amount possible, but you should still put quality above almost anything else if you want results.

Quality can influence a lot of things: comfort, safety, practicality, style, and even the furniture’s ability to resist damage if you start using it improperly. Better quality means generally better furniture, although it can be a very difficult metric to judge.

When looking at furniture, it is a good idea to make sure that it is made with quality, eco-friendly materials. You want to avoid buying furniture made from plastic that has not been recycled. Solid wood furniture tends to be the eco-friendliest. The best types of wood for eco-friendly furniture include pine, hevea, oak and beech. You can also find furniture made from vegetable fibers like wicker, bamboo, linen and rattan.

Style

There are many different types of furniture sets available, but the key thing to consider when purchasing a set is the overall style and feel of the room you are decorating. Just like individual furniture pieces, furniture sets are not always going to suit every space, and you need to choose one that works for you.

If you want to have a distinct, bold, modern feel for your living room, then a bold furniture set is the way to go. If your room is more of a classic, traditional, or rustic style, then you will want to select furniture pieces that are more minimalist and subtle. Use common sense and look at the kind of space that you are trying to create.

Durability

Durability is another important consideration, especially for furniture that you use on a constant basis. In addition to being better from a consumer standpoint, durable furniture is also better for the planet. It won’t have to be replaced as frequently, which puts less strain on natural resources and reduces the carbon footprint of manufacturing and transporting furniture.

While quality and durability can go hand-in-hand, it is important to think carefully about durability specifically. This can be more important for some furniture items compared to others, so use common sense when deciding which furniture pieces need to be the toughest.

While you do not necessarily need maximum durability for every given furniture piece, you still want the entire furniture set to offer more than the bare minimum. Poor durability can become a serious problem if something happens to break while you are using it and could potentially even injure somebody.

Cost

We have all read the statistic stating that 66% of customers will pay more for eco-friendly products. Unfortunately, they don’t always put their money where their mouth is.

The truth is that you still need to find furniture that matches your budget, even if it is eco-friendly. You may also want to consider how each piece of furniture will affect your budget. Sometimes it is easy to make a mistake and end up spending more money on a set of furniture than you were originally planning. While furniture sets tend to offer discounts compared to buying all of the furniture pieces separately, you still need to plan your budget properly.

For example, buying a furniture set that contains two items of furniture you do not want might end up nullifying the discount you would otherwise get. It is important to figure out the budget for your project ahead of time and plan ahead, especially if you are working with a very limited amount of money and need to find furniture that you can afford comfortably.

How to Choose Eco-Friendly Furniture Sets

There can be a lot of factors that go into picking out the exact set of eco-friendly furniture that you want. Personal preference will always be the most important detail to consider, but you also need to think practically about what you are buying and how it fits into your home.

If you are in the process of a room makeover or even just redecorating your existing room, you need to have a very clear picture in your mind of what you want your final look to be. From there, it is easy to compare your choices to see which ones fit your needs. The more you know about what you want, the easier it is to eventually achieve that idea.

Remember that there is not always a reason to rush into buying living room furniture sets. Slow down and explore your options if you want to find specific styles or materials, especially if you only have a limited budget that you need to spend very carefully.

Buy the Right Eco-Friendly Furniture for Your Living Room

Sustainability should be a top concern whenever you are making any changes to your home, including your living room. This includes making sure that you invest in eco-friendly furniture sets. The advice listed in this post will make it easier to make sure your furniture helps you keep your living room eco-friendly.