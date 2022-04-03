The Crucial Role of Software Development in The Energy Transition

Demand for renewable energy is growing at a remarkable pace. Earlier this month, a poll from Pew Research found that 65% of Americans support transitioning to renewable energy. This is the highest figure in recent memory.

But how can we start using more renewable energy? We are going to have to start by leveraging the technology that can take us in that direction, including software.

Software is Helping Make Renewable Energy More Accessible

Technology is quickly becoming the driving force behind everything, including the global energy transition. The energy transition is happening at a rapid rate. One way to transition in this field, is to overhaul our current system and build from the ground up – but what if that’s not our only option? Would there be a better way to transfer the changes over? You see, software development tools have opened up new opportunities for businesses and individuals to take on this process without going outside of the course-set transition plans.

This article discusses the necessity of software developers in the transition to renewable energy. In order to make progress, decision-makers need to be successful at looking toward the future and shaping that future into a plan for success. This work won’t happen overnight, and there will likely be software development involved in every facet of it!

The energy transition and software development

Software development is a crucial component of the energy transition. This includes cloud computing, data analytics, and smart solar technologies that support the move away from fossil fuels to renewable energy. In the ’70s, we decided to switch from using electricity generated by coal, nuclear power, and fossil fuels to cleaner and renewable sources like wind and solar.

General Electric actually posted an article on the role of software in renewable energy procurement. The authors pointed out that challenges with the electric grid stand in the way of making renewable energy available on mass scales, but software can help.

Today, we’re at a point with better technology that is even becoming cheaper to produce! Developing software for these bodies of renewable technologies is equally crucial in making some of the biggest changes in our world today. Software development is also an excellent way for companies to increase their workforce diversity as well as attract talented international developers.

Bespoke Software Solutions Improving Dynamism in Industry

Technology is changing the world and software is driving that change. The software will soon be responsible for each aspect of our lives from commuting to starting a family, from storing data to issuing financial transactions. Software solutions are improving the way that the industry operates.

The ever-evolving market has led to a greater need for speed, flexibility, and dynamism in manufacturing. In order to stay ahead of their competitors, manufacturers are exploring new software solutions that meet the demand for agility in different sectors to achieve sustainability. For example, blockchain is set to transform the sector in a few short years. Experts in the area are predicting that software solutions will catalyze industry growth, improve self-determination, and decrease reliance on fossil fuels.

Investments are boosted by the Energy transition

Enterprise Software Development solutions play a key role in promoting and diversifying investments in clean technologies because software represents an affordable, scalable form of investment for businesses and governments. Taken from a Forbes article, software development in the energy industry has had its own turn as a trend. In fact, over time software development for green technology may become more prevalent than traditional technology methods in which software will cut wastage, improve coverage and productivity, and reduce waste.

As clean technologies around the world grow more and more plentiful, the market for this new technology has become competitive. In order to stay ahead of the curve, companies need to invest in software development that is innovative and custom fit to their needs.

Technological innovations reduce fossil fuel consumption

The energy transition is one of the most important topics in today’s society. Technological innovations have been a powerful tool for reducing greenhouse gas emissions since their introduction. Nowadays, technological advancement is much more streamlined, primarily due to software advancement. Software advancements allow for millions of smartphone apps that are downloaded daily worldwide across various platforms like Android, iOS, and Windows OS. These tools have increased the effectiveness of man-made machinery by up to several hundred per cent since they can be controlled remotely without being near the device itself.

However, all of the enabling technologies and infrastructures of software development cumulatively reduce carbon emissions. The computers on which these systems run, along with other gadgets being developed by partners like Tesla Motors, are poised to shift how much electricity is used in industry and how it is allocated across the grid.

New Software Can Help Make Renewable Energy More Accessible

The shift to renewable energy has already begun. However, still, a lot of work needs to be done in terms of transitioning the energy generation and management technologies. A secret weapon is software-enabled solutions that are in the process of becoming increasingly powerful and cost-effective.