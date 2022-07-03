4 Eco-Friendly Ways to Generate Extra Income with Minimal Effort

When you are living a sustainable lifestyle, it sometimes seems like the old adage “nice guys finish last” is true, at least from a financial perspective. You might feel like you have fewer ways to raise money, because some of them aren’t good for the environment.

Of course, there are a lot of benefits of going green. People that live green can save a lot of money, especially by using solar panels to cut their electricity bills.

However, there are fewer opportunities to make money through side gigs. You probably don’t want to drive for Uber, because you will be contributing to the world’s carbon footprint. You also don’t want to trade bitcoin, because it has a huge environmental footprint.

The good news is that there are some eco-friendly ways to generate spare cash. Keep reading to learn more.

Eco-Friendly Ideas for Making Extra Revenue

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who couldn’t use some additional income. As cost of living in the U.S. continues to spiral out of control, wages have failed to grow accordingly, resulting in heightened economic anxiety. Furthermore, many people who work full-time are finding it increasingly difficult to get by on just one income. Inflation is the highest rate in 40 years, so people are having a harder time than ever.

But how can you make extra money without harming the planet? The good news is that there are some eco-friendly money making ideas worth considering.

Luckily, generating extra income doesn’t have to entail sacrificing large amounts of your leisure time or energy. So, if passive income is what you’re after, consider the following options.

Invest in an Eco-Friendly Rental Property

Anyone asking themselves, “What are the best short term investments?” should seriously consider rental properties. Purchasing a nice rental property in a popular area can provide you with a small fortune on a monthly basis. Additionally, if you’re able to effectively maintain the property and are pleased with the profits it generates, you may want to consider turning this short term investment into a long term one. Although a fair amount of time and money goes into maintaining certain properties, rental property ownership is generally regarded as one of the foremost forms of passive income generation.

You can follow this business idea without breaking your commitment to sustainability. You may want to invest in some eco-friendly properties, so you can keep your property low. The trick is to see if the buildings are either EDGE or LEED certified, because this means they are better for the planet.

Rent Out Parts of Your Property

If you’re unable to invest in outside rental properties, renting out parts of your property may be an idea worth considering. For example, if there are any unused rooms – or unused floors – of your residence that could be turned into apartments or rooms for boarders, taking on some tenants can be a great way to generate passive income.

Even if you’re not keen on the idea of living with tenants, you may still be able to make some money by renting out parts of your property. Empty garages, barns and storage structures, for example, can be a boon to anyone on the hunt for storage space.

This is actually a good idea to help the planet on its own. We could all lower our carbon footprint by living with more people, since we would use energy more efficiently by sharing space.

Market Your Creative Talents to Green Businesses

If you have any creative talents that could prove beneficial to established businesses or independent clients, why not use them to generate income? For example, if you have a knack for web design, drawing, coding or writing, look for listings that suit your special talents on online job boards. In fact, some boards are dedicated exclusively to listings for creative work, thus saving jobseekers the trouble of scrolling through listings in which they have no interest.

Even if you never thought your talents could prove profitable, you may be surprised to discover just how many people are willing to pay you for utilizing them. Depending on the client and how in need they are of someone with your skills, you may even be able to turn a freelance creative gig into a gainful full-time occupation.

You may want to consider specializing in offering your services to green organizations. This will help you advance your commitment to sustainability.

Publish Your Own Books on Sustainability

You could also consider publishing your own books on sustainability. This can be a great way to help others live greener lifestyles.

In decades past, self-published books were often looked down on by both casual and ardent readers. The way these individuals figured it, if a large publisher was unimpressed by or uninterested in a manuscript, it wasn’t their time. However, in light of how easy self-publishing has become and how readily independent authors are able to connect with their target audiences, many people’s thoughts on self-published works have evolved.

Furthermore, a growing number of authors are now finding considerable success with self-publishing through large sites like Amazon. Some independent authors are even able to generate thousands of dollars in income from book sales each month. This is particularly true for authors who have penned multiple books, as more books mean more opportunities for sales.

So, if you’re an author who’s had no luck attracting a literary agent or getting the attention of a big publisher, why not share your stories with the world regardless? In addition to providing yourself with a fantastic creative outlet, you may come to discover that your work has a larger audience – and more profitability – than you ever thought.

It seems like all of us could stand to see some extra cash coming in. With rents spiraling out of control, home prices going through the roof and general cost of living becoming unaffordable, countless Americans have been forced to seek outside hustles and take on additional jobs. However, given how much time and energy one job takes up, many of us simply don’t have the bandwidth for side jobs that require tremendous commitments. If this is a situation that sounds all-too-familiar, consider pursuing any of the options discussed above.

Help with the Planet While Making Money

There are a number of ways to make money while helping the planet. You will want to consider the business ideas listed above.