The Environmental Benefits Of Mobile Lighting Towers

Technology development in power generation has gone above and beyond. Among the most ingenious solutions is the mobile lighting towers. The invention of mobile lighting towers has brought about an increase in dependable, accessible, and portable light sources.

Lighting towers are excellent alternatives because they can help reduce pollutants, fuel costs, and noise. As proof of an active pursuit of becoming more eco-friendly, these lighting solutions have become vital in the industrial sector, particularly in housing development and mineral extraction.

Continue reading to learn more about how lighting towers benefit the environment.

Renewable Lighting

Mobile lighting towers primarily provide power in challenging settings because they are portable. While most portable lighting towers have tyres, others have linkable appendages used to attach them to vehicles, making them convenient to use in remote areas.

Mobile lighting towers come in several sizes and with power source options ranging from renewable solar energy to diesel fuel, electricity, and rechargeable batteries.

Minimal Carbon Footprint

Although lighting towers can be powered by more than one means, the most sustainable and environmentally friendly power source is solar energy. Solar energy is clean and renewable, so it is healthy for the environment. Replacing fuel with solar power can help reduce CO2 emissions significantly.

For battery-powered lighting towers, depending on the battery capacity, mobile light towers may give ample lighting for twice as long as they run on fuel. The fuel efficiency of diesel-powered lighting towers is also worth mentioning as they are cost-effective and produce less than half of the CO2 emissions using gas.

Energy Efficiency

Lighting towers are often outfitted with light-emitting diode (LED) technology. An intriguing fact about LED lights is that they are efficient and reliable and can save you up to 90% more than regular bulbs. LED lights turn 95% of their energy into light, while 5% is wasted as heat. Unlike regular light towers, whose bulbs only utilize 20% of their energy while the remaining 80% is wasted as heat.

LED light bulbs effortlessly outlast metal halide lamps and can endure for up to 50,000 hours, compared to 2,000 hours for halogen bulbs and 1,000 hours for fluorescent bulbs. The entire package enables efficient power storage because, despite the emission of powerful light, LED bulbs still reduce environmental impact and conserve energy.

LED lights also use far less energy than traditional lighting. The environmental implication is that less energy consumption reduces the burden on power plants and reduces carbon emissions. For instance, a standard 84-watt fluorescent is replaceable with a 36-watt LED to produce the same amount of light.

Light distribution qualities of LED bulbs are also superior because LED bulbs focus light in one direction, as opposed to conventional bulbs, which waste energy by generating light in many directions. Fewer lights will invariably lower energy usage.

Extensive Life Span

Besides a lower carbon footprint, lighting towers also have lower operating expenses. They are considerably less expensive to run and repair because they experience less wear and tear, extending their lifespan. As mobile lighting towers require few human resources to monitor and operate, they are also less expensive to maintain than conventional light towers.

Most mobile lighting towers have efficient lighting systems, sturdy parts, weather resistance, and compact designs. Rather than constantly changing components, investing in quality parts like LED bulbs in portable lighting solutions will allow you to use your mobile lighting towers for longer durations. LED lights can outlast other types of lighting at least six times, decreasing the need for frequent replacements.

Zero Ultraviolet Ray Emission

Other environmental benefits of lighting towers include the reduction in ultraviolet ray emissions. Choosing a mobile lighting tower with LED bulbs will help achieve this. LED light towers are safer for the environment since they do not release UV rays and are more sustainable in their lifespan. With led bulbs in lighting towers, the risk of ultraviolet ray emission is eliminated.

Reduces Noise Pollution

Excessive noise gradually became the norm in industrial settings because the pros outweigh the cons. However, with mobile lighting towers, users can enjoy highlighting features without worrying about noise pollution.

Zero Release Of Toxic Components

Aside from the zero UV ray emission, lighting tower LED bulbs are recyclable and efficient in reducing the carbon footprint by lowering the volume of waste produced. Meanwhile, the environment is also guarded against toxic emissions as LED lights possess no harmful substances. Unlike fluorescent strip lights, they don’t contain hazardous compounds like mercury.

Conclusion

With these few points, it’s clear that mobile lighting towers are sustainable lighting technologies. Although caring for our ecosystem remains a big task, lighting solutions that produce sustainable light without negatively impacting the environment are a step in the right direction for environmental protection.