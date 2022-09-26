Five Places for Eco-Tourists to Visit When Traveling to Friesland

Eco-tourism is becoming more popular as concerns about sustainability mount. A number of people have started finding new ways to practice sustainability as they travel. These tactics include everything from finding eco-friendly airlines to finding destinations with the right approach to sustainability.

The reason for the sudden concern about sustainable tourism is obvious. Many people are worried about the growing signs that climate change is worsening. The Weather Channel reports that Hurricane Ian has become horrific as a result of climate change.

If you want to do your part to help mitigate the threat of climate change, then you will want to find ways to lower your carbon footprint while traveling. One of the ways to do so is by visiting eco-friendly communities, so you can lower your carbon footprint while you are there. Traveling to sustainable tourist destinations also helps encourage other parts of the world to lower their own carbon footprints to compete for tourist dollars as more travelers support eco-friendly communities.

Friesland is one of the communities that you might want to visit as an eco-tourist. Keep reading to learn why it might be the perfect eco-tourist destination.

Friesland is a Great Eco-tourist Destination

Friesland, a province in the Netherlands, is known for its picturesque landscapes, distinct culture, and history. It is a popular tourist destination for those looking to enjoy the great outdoors. From hiking and biking to sailing and windsurfing, there’s no shortage of activities to keep you busy.

Friesland has been doing a lot to support sustainability. The community has a number of eco-friendly agricultural centers, which are helping lower the area’s carbon footprint.

The lakes, waterways, and villages spread all across Friesland make it a picture-worthy place to visit. It is also known for the UNESCO world heritage site- Wadden islands. Visitors to Friesland can enjoy its many parks and museums and its traditional Dutch architecture. And the best way to view the extensive city landscapes, parks, or sanctuaries is a road trip. Rent a car from Amsterdam airport and enjoy the blissful ride. Whether it is a solo trip or with your family, we assure fun and unlimited memories. There are plenty of great ways to enjoy this community as a sustainable traveler.

Here are the five best things to explore in Friesland as an eco-tourist.

Visit the Wadden Islands

If you’re looking for a breathtaking natural setting, look no further than the Wadden Islands. These islands, located off the coast of mainland Netherlands, are home to an array of wildlife and plant life. Visitors can hike, bike through the dunes, go birdwatching, or enjoy the views.

Getting to the Wadden Islands is easy – frequent ferries are departing from various points along the coast. Once you’re there, you can explore at your own pace, or sign up for one of the many guided tours that are available. The Wadden Islands are sure to please you whether you’re looking for a relaxing getaway or an adventure-filled vacation.

Take a boat trip on the canals of Leeuwarden

If you’re looking for a unique way to explore the Dutch province of Friesland, consider taking a boat trip on the canals of Leeuwarden. The canals wind their way through the city, providing views of historic buildings, parks, and other attractions. You can rent a boat from one of the many companies that operate in Leeuwarden, or join a guided tour.

The Alde Feanen national park

If you’re looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life, Alde Feanen national park is the perfect place to relax and enjoy nature. It is a protected area in the Netherlands province of Friesland that is home to many different species of animals and plants. The park is also a popular spot for recreation, with activities such as hiking, and biking. The tranquillity of the park combined with its stunning scenery makes it a popular destination for both locals and tourists alike.

There are several different ways to get to Alde Feanen national park. The easiest way is by car where you can use a car rental and drive to the park. Some buses and trains run to the nearby town of Drachten. Once you’re there, it’s a short walk or bike ride to the park entrance.

Visit the waterpoort at Sneek

It is a charming town in the province of Friesland in the Netherlands. When in Sneek do not miss to visit the waterpoort, which is a defensive gate built in 1613 and was once used to control access to the town. You must take a boat ride on the canal to enjoy the waterpoort. Today, the waterpoort is a popular spot for taking photos and enjoying the views of Sneek canals. If you’re visiting Sneek, be sure to also check out some of the other nearby towns and villages.

Support Friesland as an Eco-Tourist

Friesland is a great community in the Netherlands for eco-tourists looking to lower their carbon footprint while traveling. You will find a number of great opportunities to enjoy this area.