Should You Go Green with Plantable Wedding Invitations?

There are a lot of things that you have to think about when planning an eco-friendly wedding. Your invitations are among them.

You may not feel like prioritizing the environment on your big day, but you must. You can do this by using plantable wedding invitations.

Plants are the only thing in the world that will take something from the environment and give something greater back to the environment. The world is rushing at a breakneck pace, and sometimes we forget that we are hurting the environment and killing the earth in this race. While many industries are taking measures against carbon dating and global warming, there are still things we, as individuals, need to focus on to make the earth cleaner and greener.

Apart from planting trees and using sustainable products, people have also started using plantable wedding invitation cards. These cards can be used for the event, and the paper that it is made from is embedded with seeds so that they can be later planted and taken care of to form a plant.

Weddings and invitations

Regardless of the world’s circumstances, millions of people get married worldwide monthly. Imagine all the paper and the waste that is accumulated and disposed of after the wedding.

In times like these, when we need to be careful about the small steps we take towards taking care of our planet, why not use plantable wedding invitations for your wedding?

In your mind, you might think that these are some weird-looking wedding cards, but they can be customized according to your liking, like floral wedding invitations or boho wedding invitations.

3 reasons why you should opt for plantable invites

The beautiful wedding invitations you will create for your big day carry a message of love and peace to your loved ones. It is a happy reminder that you will be getting married to your significant other soon. Why not make these wedding invites even more unique and use plantable paper?

Here are 3 reasons why you should consider giving plantable wedding invites to your loved ones.

Many experts spend a lot of time researching the materials that will act best for plantable paper. They are made of materials that are biodegradable and lined with seeds that can get dissolved into the earth. This paper is perfect for creating wedding invites as it will cause no harm to the earth. The best part is that you can choose the seeds that you like as long as they are not significant. The transition of the seeds: Imagine your wedding cards creating something beautiful out of them. Your plantable wedding invitations for reception only will allow your guests to plant these invites in their gardens. You can also choose the flower seeds depending on the person you send them to.

Wildlife: When a flower is uprooted from the earth, many animals are attracted to it. The flower your wedding invite will create might attract bees that will allow them to get the pollen from the flower and produce honey. A simple wedding invite can create so many beautiful things.

There are uncountable positives in plantable wedding invites. Every person these days is aware of the dangers to the environment, and thus this is a small step that you can take to bring change. Plantable wedding invites are readily available on the internet now.