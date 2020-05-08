The Surprising Green Benefits Of Routine Garage Door Maintenance

Recent reports have shown that Europe endured its warmest year on record. This is a frightening statistic, since it shows that climate change is worsening.

Fortunately, it is not too late to stop the problems created by climate change. A famous climate scientist discussed this in Leonardo Dicaprio’s climate change documentary Before the Flood. However, we need to make major changes to make progress to stop the problem in time.

We can’t just make a few changes. We need to make numerous lifestyle changes to stop climate change. This includes even simple things like improving garage door maintenance.

Even Simple Home Repairs (Like Maintaining Your Garage Door) Can Help with Climate Change

Eco-Warrior Princess has talked about the importance of making some eco-friendly home repairs. She mentioned a number of great ways to lower our carbon footprint by focusing on the right repairs. However, she neglected to talk about the importance of proper garage door maintenance to slow the escalation of climate change.

Garage doors do not only need to be serviced when they are literally broken or working poorly. They need to be maintained as well. Routine maintenance is necessary for any mechanical and electrical system and garage doors are no exception.

How can proper garage door maintenance help slow climate change? Preventative maintenance can save you time and money down the line, avoiding more serious problems and the need for repairs. However, it also reduces the need for new parts. Since these parts need to be manufactured, they leave a carbon footprint. You will lower your carbon footprint by avoiding the need for them. A well-functioning garage door will also be more energy efficient.

The following are sustainable garage maintenance tips will save money and lower your carbon footprint.

Penetrating and Household Oil

There are a number of metal parts that need to move and function smoothly on a garage door system. Applying penetrating oil and/or household oil to these parts can keep them working optimally, as well as protect against rust which can damage these parts. Some of the parts you may want to do this with are as follows:

Pulleys

There are usually four pulleys in a garage door system. Two are stationary and two are attached to springs. The optimal performance of these springs affects the way garage doors open and close. They can be sprayed with a penetrating oil like WD 40 to dissolve and protect against rust as well as oiled with a little household oil. Do this at least a few times a year. This will insure that they have the greatest possible longevity.

Springs

Springs can be oiled as well. There are either tension or torsion springs that attach to pulleys and they should be oiled in the same manner as the pulleys in a preventative way. This is especially important to ensure that they don’t get rusted or corroded enough to snap which can be dangerous.

Cables and Chain

Spray the cables that run through the pulleys with penetrating oil as well. Like the springs, these can break and either be dangerous or costly to fix. Oiling them is thus a good preventative measure. They are the main motion transference medium that allows the door to go up and down. You can also oil the chain that works in the central track if you have a chain-based system.

Tracks

You can spray the penetrating oil in the tracks on both sides and also on the middle track that runs along the ceiling. This will protect against rust which can block the smooth rolling of the wheels.

Arm/Door Connection

You can also oil the central arm where it connects to the door itself. This allows these parts to move easily as they change angles while the door opens.

You can often free up badly rusted parts by soaking them in kerosene, rubbing them with a bristly brush (you can even use an old toothbrush), and then oiling them afterwards.

Tighten Screws

As was mentioned in the post that deals with mechanical issues with garage door repair, bolts and screws can become loose and this in itself can lead to problems. Go through the whole system every so often and tighten all the bolts and screws. If they seem at all rusty you can spray them with penetrating oil or replace them as well

Weather Stripping

If there is weather stripping along the sides or along the bottom of the door, check it for wear. Replace it as necessary. Not only doe’s worn, torn, or damaged weather-stripping heat loss and moisture penetration, it can interfere with the smooth opening, closing, and sealing of the door as well.

Wooden Door Maintenance

Wooden garage doors need either to be painted or sealed with a wood sealant to protect against the elements, especially on the outside. If it has been a long time since you have done this, consider redoing it. According to Garage Door Repair founder James L. The door may need to be scraped and repainted or resealed each year or every few years.

Door Closer and Control Box Inspection

Insect the door closer – the box near the ceiling. You can take off its cover by removing the appropriate screws and check for broken or exposed wires, stripped gears, or anything that looks suspicious. Always unplug the box before inspecting it. If you are handy you can repair or replace wires or replace worn out parts. But if in doubt contact a professional. You can also inspect the wall mounted control box (the box with the open and close button on it) and the remote for any signs of wear.

Taking these simple precautions can help to prevent premature wear, unnecessary repairs, and accidents in the future. You can make this routine part of your spring and fall cleaning or just do it when you feel it’s necessary. It’s worth it, and will give you a modest peace of mind as well as a better understanding of your garage door system.

Garage Door Maintenance is Essential for Sustainability

We need to take all reasonable measures to reduce our carbon footprint. One of the best changes we can make is improving the efficiency of our garage doors.