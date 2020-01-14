Top 5 Eco-Friendly Sleep Products of 2020

Do you use products to sleep better? You need to make sure that they are eco-friendly.

The importance of living an eco-friendly lifestyle can’t be overstated. National Geographic recently published a great article on sustainable living. The article comes with a handy test to help you gauge your knowledge of green living issues.

The test has some good questions to help you understand the impact our behavior is having on the climate. It also covers some great lifestyle questions that can help you know how to improve the environment, such as whether washing dishes by hand or with a dishwasher is better (If you are curious, the answer is you should wash with a dishwater. You would find that you use 3.5 times as much water washing by hand).

One of the things that you need to do to live an eco-friendlier life is to choose the right products. You can find some of the most eco-friendly sleep products below.

Choosing the Most Eco-friendly Sleep Products

As we learn more about the impact that the products we use have, many of us are choosing to make more thoughtful decisions. Check out the top 5 picks for eco-friendly sleep products you should consider sleeping on.

Coyuchi

Coyuchi makes it possible for you to purchase items like pillows, duvets, quilts, and sheets, without having to concern yourself with the practices behind how they’re made. Coyuchi was heavily involved in the development of the Responsible Down Standard by Textile Exchange. Their products are made with biodegradable materials and a concern for animal welfare and environmental best practices.

Not only is their line of bedding made with a conscientious mindset, but they are going even further with Coyuchi for Life. They have released a first-of-its-kind subscription service that makes it possible to switch out old sheets and linens for new ones. Even better, the products you return are guaranteed to be given a new life. They will be re-purposed into things like yarn, ensuring that nothing ends up in a landfill.

DOPLNOK

DOPLNOK takes eco-friendly products to the next level. Not only do they stay away from dyes and toxic chemicals, but they also monitor their water consumption throughout the manufacturing process. They believe that the energy and waste output that goes into making their products, is just as important as what their product is made from.

Amerisleep King Mattress

Amerisleep uses technology, the latest in sleep science and eco-friendly production to create the most comfortable and longest lasting mattress on the market. Their plant-based memory foam mattresses incorporate renewable plant oils instead of large amounts of petroleum used in most memory foam mattresses.

Grund America

With the perfect sheets made from 100% certified organic cotton, you’ll look forward to going to bed. Grund America makes their 300-thread count Sauteen weave sheets according to GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard). This means you’ll never have to worry about harsh dies, toxic pesticides, or unnatural finishing agents.



This family-owned company’s priority is to create products in an eco-friendly manner. Their sheets are an “organic safe haven,” free from harmful chemicals. It’s not just what goes into their products that matters to them, though. It’s also how their products get made. That’s why they ensure their products are never associated with child labor or any other socially reprehensible shortcuts.

American Blossom Linens

If locally sourced products are important to you, then you’ll definitely want to consider American Blossom Linens. The USA organic cotton that their sheets are made with, is grown by family farmers in America. It then goes on to Thomaston Mills (also located in the states), a bedding manufacturer who has been making bedding since 1899.

Not only are their products made with care, but the packaging it comes in is, too. They use material that is from 100% recycled content. They’re so certain of the quality they provide, that they even offer a two-year guarantee. If at any time within two years of owning their sheets, you’re not completely satisfied, you can return them for a full refund.

SOL Organics

Made from long-staple cotton that’s 100% organic, these sheets are Fair Trade Certified. That means they’ll never use things like formaldehyde or herbicides. They even give back to the community by funding clean water and anti-human trafficking efforts.

Today’s sleep product manufacturers are making it easier than ever to rest your head on bedding that matters. You’ll sleep well knowing that by purchasing an eco-friendly product, you’re making a difference.

The Right Sleep Products Can Help You Live an Eco-Friendlier Life

Living an environmentally friendly lifestyle is important. There are a lot of great sleep products that are good for the planet. You need to invest in them if you are having trouble sleeping and want to help the planet.