What You Need to Know About Driving a Motorcycle for the Planet

We are all more concerned about living eco-friendly lifestyles. Last year, a poll showed that 62% of people see climate change as a grave threat. Another poll has shown that 77% of people want to learn to live more sustainably.

There are a number of steps that you can take to live an eco-friendlier lifestyle. We have talked about the benefits of driving solar and electric cars. However, that might not be feasible for everyone.

Another idea worth exploring is the benefit of driving a motorcycle. But is driving a motorcycle really better for the planet? What steps do you have to take to drive safely and keep your carbon footprint low?

Decide Whether You Should Buy a Motorcycle to Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

The first question you are probably asking is whether motorcycles are better for the environment than sedans or SUVs. Intuitively, it would seem that motorcycles would be eco-friendlier than cars since they are smaller. An episode from MythBusters had a difficult time drawing a conclusion one way or another, since motorcycles and cars both produced different types of greenhouse gasses. However, subsequent research suggests that motorcycles are generally better for the environment.

Nevertheless, the question is still somewhat difficult to answer. Some motorcycles are obviously more environmentally friendly than others. Also, many people make a lot of modifications to their bikes that improve performance and increase their noise levels, which often reduces their eco-friendliness.

Overall, motorcycles seem to be eco-friendly alternatives to cars. However, it is still important to make sure that they are used properly. You might want to a buy an electric motorcycle if you want to lower your carbon footprint as much as possible.

Safety Issues Must Be Weighed Against Environmental Concerns

Motorcycles might be better for the planet, but they are inherently more dangerous. Motorcycle drivers are 27 times more likely to die in crashes than car drivers, which is something that you have to consider if you are trying to drive a motorcycle to help the planet. Therefore, you must also know how to protect yourself and drive safely.

You must also be aware of the liability issues. Keep reading to learn more about this.

Injuries sustained in a vehicle accident may entitle you to compensation beyond medical bills and lost wages. You may anticipate a certain amount from a settlement after a vehicle accident, but that sum is affected by several other variables. These factors may affect the settlement you get after a vehicle accident:

Who Was to Blame for the Accident That Occurred?

Assuming the other motorist caused the collision entirely through their own negligence, you should be entitled to full financial compensation under the law. However, the amount you get may be reduced if you share responsibility for the automobile crash.

According to Los Angeles motorcycle accident attorneys, “When determining financial responsibility for an auto accident, a modified comparative blame approach is used.” The same percentage reduces your right to compensation as your degree of fault in an accident. That is to say; if you cause a vehicle accident and are 30% at fault, you will only be compensated for 70% of your damages.

If you were at least 51% responsible for what led to your motorcycle crash, you would not be entitled to any financial compensation. The other driver may be able to recoup all of their costs.

Injuries Sustained in an Automobile Accident

Injuries sustained in motorcycle accidents may vary from quite mild to extremely severe. Your personal injury claim’s value is based on how seriously and what kinds of injuries you suffered in the auto accident.

As the severity of an accident rises, so does the value of a claim for damages. A client who has head or spinal cord injuries in a vehicle crash may be entitled to a larger settlement than one who gets a broken arm or whiplash.

However, just because you had a slight injury doesn’t mean you can’t get a good settlement for vehicle accidents. Seek quick legal advice if you suspect an insurance company is undervaluing your claim or dishonestly doing business.

If You’ve Been Hurt and Gone to the Hospital

Insurance companies may reject your claim for medical care if you experience any delays. If you wait weeks after an accident to see a doctor, the insurer may try to claim that you weren’t hurt, and so the accident wasn’t their responsibility.

After a vehicle accident, getting immediate medical attention is crucial to maximizing your chances of successfully settling your injury claim for a fair settlement. Don’t wait to see a doctor about an injury. You must get medical attention immediately if you experience any worsening of your symptoms or believe there may be other problems.

Avoid discussing the specifics of your claim with your insurer before seeing an attorney. Without legal representation, providing an oral or written statement about the accident and your injuries are exceedingly serious. Your answers to questions, or testimony you provide in court, may be used as evidence against you.

Permanent Disability or Impairment

Irreversible impairments or disabilities, such as blindness, amputations, or permanent brain damage, raise the value of a claim after a vehicle accident. Costs associated with medical care and ongoing therapy for permanent injuries are higher. Furthermore, the individual may have perpetual needs for assistance with daily living.

Furthermore, a person with persistent disabilities may be unable to engage in gainful employment. A lifetime of missed earnings might cost millions of dollars.

Disabilities and the accompanying pain and anguish are then. An impairment or handicap may change a person’s life in irrevocable ways. There may be serious psychological, emotional, and bodily harm.

The Incident Incurred Expenses

You may be entitled to financial compensation if you’ve been in an auto accident. Economic damages include monetary losses caused by medical bills, household expenditures, and lost wages.

Your injuries and anguish may be proportional to the value of your losses. Pain and suffering are often evaluated using a multiplier method by insurance providers. Non-economic losses are calculated by multiplying your total economic losses by a predetermined factor.

One strategy for dealing with insurance firms is to provide a convincing case for blame and liability. Insurance companies are more likely to pay out on a claim if the damages are accurately documented.

To now, your claim has been approved for a total of eight times the amount of insurance you have available.

You must take legal action against your driver if the number of your damages exceeds the coverage limit of the motorist who caused them. Acquiring compensation in the case of a personal judgment might be difficult.

If you have underinsured motorist coverage, your insurance company will pay for damages in excess of the limits of the at-fault driver’s policy. After resolving the vehicle injury claim with the other driver’s insurance company, you must file a second claim with your provider.

Do Your Due Diligence Before Buying a Motorcyle to Help the Planet

There are a lot of issues that you have to take into consideration if you are trying to drive a motorcycle to help the planet. You must understand the environmental factors and safety risks before getting started. The guidelines above should help.