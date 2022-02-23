Eco-Consumers Give Themselves Ethical Makeovers with Minimalist Accessories

There are a number of things that you can do to shift towards an eco-friendlier lifestyle. One of the most overlooked ways to embrace a sustainable lifestyle is by practicing minimalism.

Minimalism is becoming more popular in the United States. Only 35% of people currently consider themselves minimalists or would like to be minimalists in the future. However, that figure is still a lot higher than it was 20 years ago.

If you are truly committed to being a minimalist, then you will want to think about the benefits of wearing minimalist fashion accessories. There are a lot of things that you will have to take into consideration when practicing minimalist fashion.

The rise of minimalism and minimalist fashion accessories among eco-friendly consumers

Eco-friendly consumers try to take a lot of things into account when protecting the environment. Most discussions on sustainable consumerism center around purchasing green products. Many different brands sell environmentally friendly products. Some e-commerce chains like Etsy are powered entirely with renewable energy. Nike and Starbucks are rated among the greenest companies in the world. They have taken significant measures to reduce their carbon footprint and use as a little waste as possible.

However, despite the drawing number of eco-friendly brands on the market, buying green products is not enough. In fact, it is not even the best way to practice sustainability.

Being a minimalist is actually a lot better for the environment. When you purchase an eco-friendly version of a product, you will still be leaving a carbon footprint and contributing to the environmental destruction caused by extracting natural resources. When you are a minimalist that doesn’t purchase products that you don’t need, you won’t be leaving any environmental footprint at all.

The rise of minimalism has led to changing consumer preferences and buying behaviors. This trend is impacting every vertical, but the fashion industry is one of the most heavily affected.

There are a lot of great reasons to consider buying minimalist accessories. Here are some things to keep in mind.

Find minimalist brands with eco-friendly missions

You will want to look for brands that have a focus on both minimalism and sustainability. Nordgreen Global is a great example of such a company. They sell these minimalist watches, which don’t require a large carbon footprint or the extraction of a lot of nonrenewable resources to make.

Know how to make a great impression with a simple headband or eco-friendly hat

Your face and hair are the first things that most people are going to notice. It should be no surprise that many people spend a fortune buying a lot of elegant hats for different occasions.

Unfortunately, this is obviously not going to be very good for the environment. Many hats are made from animal skins, which contributes to poaching and animal cruelty concerns. Even those that are not made from animal skins can be harmful for the environment. They often use formaldehyde and other toxic chemicals. Even if you’re buying eco-friendly hats, your environmental footprint is going to add up if you purchase them in bulk. It doesn’t matter how clean a product is if you are buying a lot of it, because you’re contributing to the carbon footprint associated with transporting it.

Therefore, you will want to use accessories that are both eco-friendly and can work for any occasion. A simple chic headband might be just what you need.

Another option is to choose a durable, ethically made hat that preserves its aesthetic appeal throughout the year and fits in anywhere. A woolen beret might be a great option. Wool is taken from sheep without having to kill them, so you aren’t contributing to cruel hunting practices. You also won’t be creating a demand for toxic chemicals, since wool hats don’t need to be treated the same way many other hats do.

Choose outfits that don’t need to be complemented with lots of other accessories

Some outfits look amazing in the catalog. However, they are used in misleading pictures that have lots of other accessories to supplement the look.

The harsh reality is that some outfits don’t look that great on their own. They need a lot of supplemental accessories to round out the appearance.

You want to choose an outfit that is great on its own or with just a couple simple accessories. One of the best options to consider is a pure black outfit with some minimalist gold jewelry. Of course, it is a good idea to make sure that the gold has been ethically sourced, because some gold uses more environmentally destructive extraction processes than others.