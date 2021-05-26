23 Simple Steps You Can Take to Make Your Business Energy Efficient

Environmentalism is more important in the business world than ever before. A study by IBM found that 70% of customers would be willing to pay up to 35% more for a product from an eco-friendly company. One of the most important aspects of environmentalism is energy efficiency.

Smart companies are taking a number of steps to bolster their energy efficiency. They use LED lighting services, so they don’t waste as much energy on lighting. They also try to limit the amount of travel that they engage in, which lowers their carbon footprint.

Every eco-conscious company should pay close attention to its energy efficiency index. If you have a low energy efficiency index, then there are some steps that you can take to improve it.

Ways that Your Company Can Become More Energy Efficient

Companies can reduce their energy consumption by using energy efficiently, investing in energy-efficient equipment and adopting energy-saving measures, as well as adapting their activities and encouraging their employees to behave in more sustainable ways.

There are a number of energy-saving measures that both large and small green businesses can take to improve their energy efficiency. Some of the best tips that can follow are listed below:

Turn off computers, monitors, printers and photocopiers at the end of each workday Put technological devices on standby mode at lunch time and breaks Switch off modems and routers at night Invest in Energy Star products Use laptops instead of desktop computers Use flat panel monitors on computer equipment Install independent lighting in each area of the facility Clean diffusers and fixtures every 6-12 months Turn off lights and signs when not needed Replace incandescent or fluorescent lamps with energy-saving LED lights Put dimmers or dimmers on lamps when possible Install motion sensors to control lighting in low-frequency areas Keep air conditioning units at 75º in summer and 70º in winter Turn off air conditioning during the last hour of the workday Install programmable thermostats or timers to improve air conditioning efficiency and prevent employee access to temperature settings Close curtains or blinds in the morning and evening to reduce solar heat gain Perform regular maintenance of ventilation ducts and replace filters on a regular basis Encourage employees to use public transportation Promote car sharing among employees Install electric vehicle recharging points in large companies with parking facilities. Reduce the use of paper by printing double-sided or reusing it and issue all communications over the Internet and avoid ordinary mail Conduct an energy audit with an Energy Efficiency Company (EFE) Use anti stand-by power strips or smart plugs

Companies and SMEs can also improve their energy efficiency by taking a series of light saving measures that will allow them to improve both economically and energetically. These measures allow companies to improve their energy efficiency index.

What is energy efficiency?

Energy efficient companies have a low environmental impact and use the lowest possible amount of energy. They have lower energy bills and a reduced impact on the environment.

Working capital such as electronic devices are energy efficient when they require less energy to do the same work as most comparable devices on the market. Energy efficiency is also positively influenced by self-sufficiency or the greatest possible use of renewable or alternative energies.

The energy efficiency index is calculated by taking the following factors into account, in order of priority:

Equipment and technology: This is assessed on the basis of the age and maintenance of the equipment and machinery available to the company.

Energy culture: The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the company is calculated. This factors for various practices and habits within the company and the steps individual workers take to promote responsible consumption and a continuous search for greater energy efficiency.

Control and measurement: The control and measurement systems of the company’s energy performance are evaluated.

The Energy Efficiency Index is measured from 1 to 10, with 10 being the most efficient performance. Companies are also evaluated according to the characteristics of their property, through the Energy Efficiency Certificate.

Energy efficiency is a very important political and economic focus in all developed countries. In the United States, consumers overwhelmingly support measures that can help improve energy efficiency and environmentalism. The Solar Energy Industries Association has found that 90% of Americans favor expanding solar energy. Pew Research has found that two-thirds of Americans want to prioritize expanding alternative fuels over traditional fossil fuels.

The European Union is also working hard to improve energy efficiency. The EU energy efficiency targets for 2020 include:

20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (relative to 1990 levels).

Reduce energy consumption levels by 20%.

Ensuring 20% of primary energy consumed should come from renewable energy sources

The EU energy efficiency targets for 2030 include:

Reduction of at least 40% of greenhouse gas emissions (relative to 1990 levels).

Ensuring at least 27% of energy consumed will be from 100% renewable energy sources

At least 20% improvement in energy efficiency compared to 2020 targets

The EU energy efficiency targets for 2050 include a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 80-95% below 1990 levels.

Make Energy Efficiency a Company-Wide Priority

There are a lot of steps that you should take to make your company more energy efficient. This is going to be important both to protect your reputation as an eco-friendly business and to save money over the long-term.