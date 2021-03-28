Best Eco-Friendly Gifts to Purchase for Female Coworkers

Surprisingly, one of the best ways to show affection and appreciation towards another person can often have a negative impact on the environment. This is a huge example of how money affects the environment. Gifts can cheer up a friend or relative while simultaneously contributing to the degradation of the planet.

No worries, though! There are plenty of options for people looking to surprise a female coworker with something that doesn’t hurt the environment. The best part is that many of these alternatives can positively affect the ecosystem.

Always send thank you flowers, as it’s one of the best ways to show appreciation. When it comes to giving, you should look at some of the best eco-friendly gifts for female coworkers.

Stainless-Steel Water Bottle

While, yes, the process involved when manufacturing a stainless-steel water bottle contributes to pollution, it’s minimal and countered over time. Every time someone uses it, they’re avoiding yet another plastic container thrown in the trash. They’re also fantastic for long trips!

The bottle doesn’t have to be boring, either, so it still makes for a fantastic gift. Consider ordering one with a sticker or two. Otherwise, there are kits for writing on stainless steel if you want to add a personal touch.

Vegan Soy Candle

Nothing beats relaxing in the bathtub with some scented candles, except for one thing perhaps; lying in some perfect temperature water surrounded by vegan soy candles, knowing that they’re cruelty-free and eco-friendly. This helps reach that sought-after peace of mind for animal activists and environment-conscious individuals alike.

There’s a surprisingly large selection of scents available, so you don’t have to fret about finding the perfect choice for your coworker.

Organic Chocolate

A majority of people love chocolate. Sadly, most of it is unfairly traded and created through a process that damages the planet. There are exceptions, however. The alternatives are organically grown and equally-exchanged.

You can make the gift of chocolate extra special by showing that you care for your coworker as much as you do about the planet and global economic structure.

Organic Moisturizing Cream

Organic products usually litter most lists of eco-friendly selections. This one is no exception. Moisturizers are ever-more essential as climate change impacts the effects of exposure to sunlight, chemicals, and other harmful substances.

An organic moisturizer can help your female coworker’s skin and the planet at the same time.

Produce Bags

Reusable produce bags make for an excellent gift. Besides the fact that they help the environment by avoiding plastic bags, they’re easy to customize for your coworker.

Think of something that resonates with that person. This can be a fun memory you both share, or perhaps a topic or person they admire. You can then draw, paint, or stamp related imagery on the bags. Now that’s something special!

Cork Yoga Mat

It’s probably safe to assume that someone interested in caring for the environment likely also partakes in yoga. Either way, it’s a fantastic hobby. If your female coworker doesn’t already practice the activity, you can egg her on with a cork yoga mat.

These mats are made from bark. This part of oak trees grows back, maintaining little to no negative impact on the environment. This gift isn’t easy to customize, but it’s a great choice.

Solar-Powered Phone Charger

If your female coworker loves the outdoors, this gift is for her for two reasons. First, long hikes make for great pictures, and the last thing she wants is to run out of battery while on a trail. Second, it’s a chance to avoid recharging the phone via outlet, the most common choice, where the electricity is produced via methods that damage the environment.

Some solar-powered phone chargers come with extra features like a flashlight and compass. You’ll also quickly find unique versions that would fit just right for your coworker.

Organic Jewelry

Everybody loves wearing some kind of chain, bracelet, ring, or other accessories to stand out in a crowd. The same holds true for organic jewelry. There are a variety of picks you might offer to your female coworker.

How are they organic? Well, the creators behind these products usually implement reclaimed wood into their pieces. More often than not, they’ll modify it with unique techniques to change coloration and texture. The most recommended picks include earrings, cufflinks, and necklaces.

Bamboo Hairbrush Set

Consider looking into the vast array of bamboo products. Among them, a hairbrush set is a fantastic choice. They’re durable, lightweight, and quite stylish. It’s also easy to add a personal touch to the set or packaging.

Eco-Friendly Hats and Beanies

This is one of the best picks on the list. Hats and beanies are the most effortless clothing pieces to pick for someone, as they usually require no measurements. Opting for a cap that’s made with recyclable materials is a bonus. You can find a lot of eco-friendly hats online, such as places like this.

Of course, there’s a wide variety available. They come in tons of colors with unique icons and logos. It’s almost impossible to go wrong with this one.

Seed Cards

This doesn’t need to be a gift in itself but can tag along with another and have a fantastic effect. Seed cards are an opportunity to write an important and affectionate message that the receiver can later plant in a yard or pot.

If you soak the card in water and cover it with soil, you should see sprouts within a few days.

Metal Straw

The swap from plastic straws wrapped in paper to paper straws wrapped in plastic hasn’t been as successful as many had anticipated. So, to help everyone do their part, you can give your female coworker a metal straw.

There are basic versions that fit the name literally. However, alternatives come in unique packaging and are either bendable or have a mechanism that allows one to dismantle it for more accessible storage.

Green Gifts are Easy

Picking a surprise for your female coworker isn’t as hard as it sounds. As you can tell, there’s plenty of variety. Don’t be afraid to mix and match various items from this list, as the results can be astounding!