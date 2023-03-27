Eco-Friendly Vaping Tips to Lower Your Environmental Impact

A few years ago, we published an article on the environmental impact of smoking. Of course, our post mostly focused on the impact of cigarettes, rather than vaping.

Vaping tends to be less harmful for the planet than cigarettes. However, the practice can still be bad for the planet, unless you follow the right precautions to lower the amount of pollution that you create.

A puff of cloud versus a puff of smoke: there’s no doubt vaping is an environmentally friendly alternative to smoking, but if you want to fully minimize your impact on the environment, there are other factors to consider aside from what you’re breathing out. We are going to need to make it a priority to take precautions like this, especially since we know that we are damaging the ozone in worse ways than we previously thought.

More and more electronic waste comes from cartridges, batteries, and packaging. Not only that but making and shipping these products also adds to the amount of carbon dioxide that is released into the air. Of course, the biggest problem seems to be that vaping leads to a growing plastic waste problem. The Truth Initiative talked about this issue on their website. Fortunately, there are things you can do to minimize your impact while still enjoying your vaping experience.

Vape Store provides the following advice for vapers who want to reduce their environmental footprint.

Efficient Devices

Choosing the right device is imperative when trying to be environmentally conscious. Devices that can be used more than once and those that can be recycled are both great choices. Re-usable devices are a one-time investment, creating less waste and saving you money since you don’t have to buy new ones all the time. Alternatively, recyclable devices keep non-biodegradable materials from piling up in landfills, allowing you to dispose of them efficiently when empty.

Refillable Tanks

If you’re looking for a way to enjoy your vaping experience while also doing your part for the environment, choose refillable vape tanks. These vape tanks allow you to reuse them repeatedly, giving you an eco-friendly edge. And that’s not the only benefit of refillable tanks – with so many different flavours of e-juice, it gives you plenty of options to change your flavour for a fraction of the price.

Recycle Batteries

E-cigarette batteries can be harmful if not disposed of properly. Recycling ensures they won’t end up in a landfill, where they can leak harmful chemicals into the soil and water. Using dedicated bins also helps to keep these batteries separate from other trash, making it easier for them to be properly processed.

Mindful Charging

Using long-life batteries and properly charging them is a simple but effective way to make your vaping more eco-friendly. Investing in high-quality batteries can significantly reduce the number of batteries you use and dispose of. Properly charging your batteries – not overcharging or using incompatible charging equipment – also helps prolong their lifespan and reduce waste.

E-Liquid Disposal

Whether it’s a flavour you don’t like, or you’ve left it sitting for too long, at some point you’ll have to dispose of bottles of e-liquid. Unfortunately, the worst thing you can do is pour it down the drain or throw it in the bin – not only is this wasteful, but it can also harm the environment. Luckily, there are several eco-friendly ways to dispose of your e-liquid.

One option is to recycle the bottle and cap and bring the liquid to a local recycling centre for proper disposal. Another option is to mix the liquid with kitty litter or coffee grounds, which will absorb the liquid and allow it to be disposed of safely. Whatever option you choose, remember that it’s essential to be mindful of the environment and do your part to keep it clean and healthy.

Final Thoughts

It’s clear that vaping affects the environment (like most things in life), but you can reduce your impact. Smarter choices when vaping are just a small start, but they can make a big impact to ensure a stronger and better tomorrow for future generations.