Empowering the Next Generation: How to Teach Sustainability and Environmental Awareness in Education

Sustainability is not new. As far back as the 1970s, slogans such as ‘Reduce, reuse, recycle’ caught people’s attention. These efforts, as vital as they are, have been patchwork ever since.

Even if we weren’t at a crisis point, sustainability is the only sensible solution to guide our future. As we are now at – or beyond, the environmental tipping point, we must implement sustainable initiatives. In the sense of protecting and remediating ecosystems, as well as creating a lasting sustainability mindset. That starts with teaching our youngest generation environmental consciousness, at school and at home.

On Consuming Energy

Today, we face a shocking obesity epidemic, particularly in children. To get kids moving more, some schools have installed pedal desks. In effect, they’re like riding a bike while learning. Some models have generators attached, which could create enough electricity to power the classroom, if not the school.

This initiative helps students understand that consumption requires effort, a fundamental lesson in sustainability education. As learners pedal, they might examine real-world energy consumption data, and devise ways to reduce usage.

Parents can reinforce this strategy by reducing household energy needs. An outdoor kitchen might not work for everyone, but a pre-paid electric meter would raise awareness of how much powering a home costs. Once you’ve calculated your kilowatt-hour usage, budget your consumption – and then, find ways to save!

On Climate Change

Deforestation and agricultural expansion have had a devastating impact on the climate. Both practices lead to soil depletion and erosion. Soil depletion not only affects food production, but it prevents nitrogen and carbon capture and storage. Around the world, chemistry tutors work overtime to explain these concepts to their pupils.

Schools can teach these concepts hands-on. Dedicating a parcel of land to a school garden exposes learners to biodiversity concepts and sustainability practices. They will study chemical balances in the soil, and learn how to optimize it. They will discover a sense of responsibility towards protecting ecosystems – and their food supply.

At home, families can extend the initiative by planting a family garden. If that’s not an option, joining a community garden works well. There, kids can learn about composting, and winter versus summer gardens. They might donate their excess produce to a food bank, or sell it at a farmer’s market.

Ecology and Outreach

One reason why sustainability efforts fall short is the lack of continuity. One school district or household may be ecology-driven, but not the one next door. To have real impact, we must unite in our efforts.

Schools might plan a clean-up field day. Choose a beach, a meadow, or a park, and spend the school day picking up trash. For extra fun, invite a ‘rival’ school to join you. Whichever team picks up the most, wins!

While you’re outdoors, make a study of your local flora. The species that grow in your region are ‘local’, as is climate change. You can set your local climate effects – flooding, wind erosion, and so on, against the global perspective. Your area’s biodiversity and climate might match a region in India. Congratulations; you’ve given students a global connection!

As neighborhoods increasingly feel climate change effects, parents can reinforce school lessons by establishing or joining support networks. They might host workshops to teach emergency management, safety strategies, or first aid. Sustainability measures should be a running theme – how to rebuild sustainably, and how to preempt environmental damage.

Shopping Sustainably

Humans’ quest for consumption continues to have tragic consequences, for people and the planet. Sweatshops, child labor, and immigrant abuse taint our markets. Cutting down entire forests to plant money crops – palm oils and avocados, cost double. Our planet pays, and the violence such initiatives provoke incurs a massive human toll.

As wrenching as these topics are, schools must address them. Obviously, we have no ethical way to provide first-hand experience. Still, we must make them as relatable as possible for our students. We might, for instance, discuss the vital work immigrants perform, and challenge society’s mandate to consume.

As with other initiatives, parents must reinforce this learning. Such might start with defying the norm of starting the school year with a new wardrobe (if the clothes/shoes kids already have still fit). They might cut down on packaged food purchases and, when selecting such, choosing eco-friendly packaging.

Shopping at farmers’ markets is the trifecta of sustainable shopping. When doing so, consumers support local environmental initiatives, and the products typically have little to no packaging. Most importantly, buying local reduces transportation costs, including the pollution from distance haulers. Bonus points for bringing your own containers and shopping bags!

Consuming Sustainably

Students spend six to eight hours in school; more, in some parts of the planet. They must eat and drink during that time. This gives schools – and families, another opportunity to teach sustainability.

Eliminate single-serve snacks and drinks to reduce schools’ trash contents. Fruit comes in compostable packaging, and parents could include a small snack bowl in their child’s lunchbox. Reusable drink bottles, hot or cold, are a given. Schools that prepare hot meals should shop local, and serve the produce grown in the school’s gardens.

Sustainability isn’t a school subject, it’s a lifestyle. Still, schools and families must partner to teach future generations how to live this life. These tips are just a start; let your innovation take the lead!