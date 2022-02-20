7 Reasons Why Janitorial Cleaning and Sustainability Go Hand in Hand

Sustainability has become more popular than ever. One recent survey found 78% of customers want to buy eco-friendly products. However, many people still don’t really appreciate what sustainability actually means or how it can be practiced.

Sustainability has been a buzzword for many years now, but really, it’s so much more than that. Sustainability is defined as “the avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance.” Sustainability principally refers to using our natural resources at a reasonable rate and in a sensible way.

But there are many other ways to practice sustainability that refer not only to the planet and the resources that it offers us but also to the human element in any equation. Everybody who shares this earth with the animals and with nature has a responsibility to practice sustainability to the best of their ability and use their voice to encourage others to do the same. Many people embrace eco-friendly cleaning practices these days. The cleaning and cleaning products industries are some of the ones that have had to make intensive changes to come in line with sustainability and environmental protection regulations, and they’ve done an incredible job!

Employing a janitorial service for buildings is a great way to practice sustainability in your office environment; let’s take a look at five ways that cleaning services and sustainability go hand in hand.

Job Creation

Hiring a service to handle the cleaning requirements in your office or building lets your staff get on with the work that they’re paid to do (thus keeping productivity at a high level). It also creates jobs that feed into the lives of local employees and into the local economy. The sustainability of small and local businesses is everyone’s responsibility. It helps create a fair market in your area and ensures that more people have access to work which enables them to pay rent, buy food for their families and keep the wheel turning.

Leave It to The Pros

Professional cleaners and cleaning businesses are trained in what products to use and how those products work. They are far better equipped to understand the environmental impact of the cleaning products that they use than anyone else might be. Not only that, but it is to their benefit to ensure that the cleaning agents they use on jobs are safe and in line with environmental requirements so that they can keep working and keep providing the best service possible. In turn, this will keep clients coming back time and again. This feeds into the “job creation” aspect of sustainability; different aspects of these practices support each other so well.

Waste Management

There are several waste management processes that are important to follow for the environment and the people who live in it. These requirements are essential and stringent at places like hospitals and doctors’ offices. While untrained cleaners may do their best or think they are doing enough to manage waste disposal, they are often not. Not because they aren’t good at their jobs, but simply because they are not trained as a professional janitorial service would be. Instead of minimizing the amount of waste that humans and our industries create, this only adds to the burden that the planet has to bear. To ensure that our refuse/waste is disposed of safely, hire a professional service with the required know-how.

Sustainability Makes Money

Not only is it necessary to be sustainable in whichever industry you are in these days, but it’s also “cool.” When presented with the opportunity to choose between a cleaning company that offers sustainable cleaning practices and one that does not, most modern employers (especially if the employer is a millennial or a younger generation) will choose the sustainable option. If you’re able to offer sustainable cleaning solutions at a market-relevant price, you’re sure to bring in more clients, which ultimately brings in more money.

Shared Responsibility

Whichever industry you’re in, from janitorial services to farming or fashion, sustainability is everyone’s responsibility. It is something we should think about not only in our business practices but also in our personal ones. It is the responsibility of every employer or building manager to hire a janitorial service that uses the best sustainability practices possible. This contributes to the overall sustainability journey that we are on as a planet and serves as an excellent example to other employers and your employees. It also tells employees that you value them, their health, and the health of the planet.

Wrap Up

As you can see, hiring a cleaning service and taking on a sustainability journey really do go hand in hand. We know that it can be a challenge to grind the wheels of business to a halt and adopt new practices, but we can promise you that using a sustainable janitorial service will be worth the while for you, your business, your employees, and the earth!