4 Helpful Tips for Planning an Eco-Friendly Holiday with Friends

Sustainability is becoming a much more important part of our lives. We are finding many ways to embrace eco-friendly lifestyles. More people than ever are investing in renewable energy sources.

However, sustainability is also changing the way we incorporate leisure into our lives. Eco-tourism is a part of this trend. The global eco-tourism sector is projected to reach over $333 billion by 2027.

If you are interested in embracing an eco-friendly lifestyle, then you should consider finding a green approach to traveling the next time that you want to take a holiday. You will want to find friends that want to partake in your sustainable lifestyle.

How to Have an Eco-Friendly Holiday with Your Friends

Going on an eco-friendly holiday with friends is always an exciting experience. These are people you are most comfortable with and allow you to be yourself without worrying about what they would think about you. They are your best buddies, and you share a special bond with them. Imagine how much fun you can have together and create special memories that you will always cherish for life. If they share your desire to protect the planet, then they are going to want to enjoy an eco-friendly trip with you.

Apart from having the time of your life with friends, travelling together offers other benefits you may not enjoy when you travel solo. One of them is ensuring that you are never alone and you can take care of each other wherever you go. Additionally, you share experiences, which is a lot more fun. You can choose from big houses to rent and feel more at home in the company of your friends while spending quality time together. Of course, you want to make sure that the properties that you rent are going to be eco-friendly.

To help you plan your holiday with friends, here are some tips to simplify the process and look forward to an unforgettable holiday.

1. Go on Holiday with Friends that Share Your Eco-Friendly Values

Most people will say that they care about the planet. However, few people are going to be willing to make the changes need to lead a green lifestyle.

You want to make sure your friends are sincere in their convictions to live a sustainable life. You will want to discuss your intentions with them and make sure they are willing to make certain sacrifices during the trip for the betterment of the planet. Some people might show their true colors and feel annoyed, because helping the environment isn’t as important to them as they claim.

2. Decide on a budget

The next step to planning an eco-friendly holiday with friends is to create a budget that everyone is comfortable with. Salaries may differ, as well as what each one considers disposable income. One way to decide on the holiday budget is to involve everyone during the planning stage. Since you are all friends, there is no reason anyone in the group would not want to participate in the preparations. With friends on board, you can determine what is affordable for everyone and move on to the next step.

One of the nice things about going on an eco-friendly holiday is that it will probably be cheaper than most other trips. You are going to spend more time out in nature and less time consuming products, since consumption leads to a larger environmental footprint. Of course, there will still be some expenses, even if you are committed to sustainability during your trip. Nonetheless, you will still have to come up with a budget.

3. Create an itinerary

Spontaneity is fun, but it can also keep you from enjoying your holiday destination. You will also have a harder time sticking to your commitment to sustainability, since you might make impulsive decisions to enjoy activities that are not good for the environment. You need a good itinerary if you want to make the most of your trip and be diligent about sustainability.

You can spend most of your time together thinking of things to do. It is best to discuss and map out your daily activities with your friends beforehand so you have something to look forward to. Ask for suggestions from each one and develop a plan that keeps everyone happy.

You should come up with a list of eco-friendly activities everyone can enjoy. World Nomads has a good list of sustainable holiday ideas worth checking out.

4. Schedule relaxation time

Holidays can also be exhausting with things to do and places to see. After all, you want to experience everything your destination has to offer and make the most of your time there. Still, you want to have the time to laze around, have a few drinks without getting dressed for the outdoors, or simply talk and laugh in comfortable surroundings. Therefore, include relaxation time in your itinerary to have the energy for other activities you have in mind for your holiday.

Relaxing is also going to be good for the planet. If you are going to spend a lot of time on the road, you will be leaving a larger carbon footprint through the use of public transportation or driving. The environment will be better off if you spend time just chilling in your accommodations or swimming in the beach.

Going on a holiday with friends allows you to take that much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of daily life. They are the best companions you can have while away from home, people who love being with you as much as you enjoy their company. Also, there are some things you may learn from your buddies that you never knew before. You may start discovering certain skills they have that you can pick up. Similarly, you can share some of your knowledge. Spending a few days with people you care about strengthens your friendship. So plan your next holiday with your friends and create more beautiful memories together.