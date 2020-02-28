Steps Every Climate Conscious Citizen Should Take to Be Carbon Neutral

The number of global citizens that have expressed concerns about climate change has reached an all-time high. In a recent poll by Gallup, 65% of Americans want to make environmental protection a top priority, compared to only 30% that want to prioritize economic growth.

Unfortunately, many people don’t put their concerns into action. If you are truly worried about protecting the environment, then you need to make a concerted effort to lower your carbon footprint. The good news is that you can do so by being informed on these issues.

The Importance of Cutting Your Carbon Footprint

Climatic change is a serious problem that is adversely affecting everyone, from companies to individuals. Experts warn that the problems will become extreme if greenhouse gas emissions take longer to be eliminated from the atmosphere. This is a topic that Leonardo Dicaprio brought up in his documentary Before the Flood.

Since the beginning of the industrial revolution, our reliance on fossil fuel has been gradually increasing over time. The use of fossil fuels results in the release of greenhouse gases. Eventually, trapped greenhouse gases amplify the trapped heat beneath the atmosphere causing global climatic changes. While there are no remedies to global warming, you can help to mitigate the adverse effects of human activities. The action is carbon neutral and it is the only solution to a sustainable future.

1. Generate Renewable Energy

Electric companies generate electricity from fossil fuels. The process results in the release of carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases which are the primary cause of global warming. Fortunately, generating electricity from the sun will reduce the harmful emissions resulting from burning fossil fuels. The Department of Energy hopes that we can produce 14% of our energy from solar sources by 2030 and 27% by 2050.

If you are serious about helping the environment, you should consider installing home solar power. Businesses and companies also need to rely on solar energy to power their operations. By making this transition, toxic emissions into the environment will reduce to a great extent and the number of catastrophic weather events will also decrease. Other renewable energy sources include wind, hydro energy and geothermal.

2. Reduce Air Travel

Imagine a scenario where you had to wait weeks to receive something that you ordered online. This sounds crazy, right? However, everybody needs to rethink the idea, especially when it comes to creating a sustainable environment.

To remain competitive, online companies such as Amazon announced a day or less delivery option. While the idea is enticing, in reality, air shipping results in environmental degradation. Thus, you are contributing to and encouraging the store to increase carbon emission. Ship voyage and air transport are much better.

3. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

They are the essential three Rs that will help households in waste management. It may seem like a small gesture, but if each home incorporated the lifestyle, it would be a big step towards reducing the amount of waste going to the landfills. It would also help in reducing our overall carbon footprint. There are simple ways to participate in the 3 Rs like using cloth napkins instead of paper napkins or buying rechargeable batteries. You should also find ways to recycle various items.

4. Plant a Fertilizer-free Garden

It is quite tempting to use chemicals such as herbicides on your garden as they ensure the lawn looks healthy and its weeds free. However, consider using eco-friendly manure to boost your soil fertility. You can also spend some time tending to your plants and hand-weed. It can be a great way to decompress if you enjoy gardening.

5. Efficient Fuel Use

You should take a bus, walk and bike sometimes and refrain from driving to every destination. Less driving translates to fewer emissions. During your drives, ensure your vehicle is running efficiently. Your car needs to be adequately maintained for it to run efficiently. For instance, you should properly inflate your vehicle’s tires at all times.

Make Carbon Neutral Living a Top Priority in 2020

There is a lot you can do to enhance a sustainable future. Everyone needs to be a participant and take the required bold actions. The above tips are some of the ways you can foster a positive environmental changes.