Humane Pigeons Pest Control Tips Environmentalists Can Follow

There are a lot of things that you have to think about when you care about the environment. We regularly talk about the importance of lowering your carbon footprint and reducing plastic consumption. However, there are other things that you need to think about too.

One of the things that you need to think about is protecting animals. We have previously talked about ways that you can protect animal rights from home, which includes even taking care of animals that may be bothering you. You may have pests around your property that you want to get rid of, but you don’t want to harm them in the process. These include pigeons.

The presence of urban avian life often gives us an insightful perspective into how connected we are to our environment. However, an abundance of birds – like pigeons – can sometimes seem like pests. They can cause damage to property structures, lawns and other parts of our lives.

If you are wondering how to get rid of pigeons naturally without harming them, you’ve come to the right place! In this blog post, we will provide useful tips on how to eliminate pesky coos without endangering our feathered friends. Let’s explore how you can bring peace and tranquility back to your outdoor space.

7 Easy Ways to Get Rid of Pigeons Naturally

Remove Food and Water Sources

Pigeons are smart birds, which sometimes make them pesky pests. Though they can be delightful to observe from afar, if you have a large flock of pigeons roosting on your property, you may want to find ways to reduce their numbers. The Humane Society has some tips on controlling them without being cruel.

One such way involves removing sources of food and water for the birds. This can include securing any trash cans, bird feeders, pet food dishes, or other sources of nourishment that may draw the birds to your property.

If you have domestic birds to feed, look into bird feeders that are designed specifically to limit or prevent access by large birds like pigeons.

Remove Potential Nesting Sites

Removing potential nesting sites and clearing bushes can significantly reduce the pigeon population in an area. Most pigeons like to nest in sheltered areas such as low shrubs, window ledges and tight spaces- any place where they can settle down in privacy.

Without these spots, pigeons might temporarily flock to an area but not stay for long. It is also helpful to clear bushes where adult pigeons tend to roost- removing their favorite perch may cause them to search for another place they feel comfortable with.

Install Bird Spikes

Getting rid of pigeons can be a tough task – they have been known to take advantage of any available perching point, and it can quickly become a nuisance. Fortunately, one simple way to manage the population is by installing bird spikes in areas where pigeons like settling.

While it might seem cruel, bird spikes are actually a humane way of deterring pigeons from landing as they do not cause injury to the birds and are designed with them in mind. The design of the spikes makes it uncomfortable for them to land on that specific area. Bird spikes can be easily installed onto window sills, ledges, rooftops, railings and more, providing a physical barrier to keep these birds away.

Bird Netting

Bird netting provides a vital solution for preventing the influx of pesky pigeons from infesting outdoor spaces. Easily installed over gardens, balconies, or any outside area, this special mesh material will keep out all sorts of pests.

While bird netting acts as an effective deterrent to ward-off unwanted birds, it’s also non-toxic, which makes it safe for pets and other animals. It can even be custom tailored to fit into almost any space – so there’s no need to worry about pigeons invading your favorite spots!

Predator Decoys

Another effective and humane way to get rid of pigeons is through using predator decoys such as owls or hawks. These fake predators create an illusion that a real one is in the area and will scare away any potential pest birds from nesting or scavenging for food in your yard. You can buy them online or make your own by using plastic models or mannequins.

Ultrasonic Sound Devices

Ultrasonic sound devices are arguably one of the most humane ways to keep pesky pigeons at bay. A seemingly simple device, it produces an irritating high pitched sound inaudible to humans for the purpose of chasing away birds. While incredibly effective, these sounds can eventually become familiar to the birds, leading them to ignore it over time. By contrast, a more creative solution, such as predator calls, may better suit your needs in evicting pigeons effectively.

Use Natural Repellents

There’s no better way to get rid of pests naturally than using what Mother Nature offers. These options are better for the environment and more humane for the birds. Natural repellents such as pepper, garlic, and cayenne can be sprinkled in areas where pigeons are likely to perch or feed. The spicy kick provides an effective and safe way to repel birds without causing any harm.

Although you might have to replace them after rain or a few weeks of use, the low-cost price tag makes it too good to pass up! Pepper is especially great for outdoor areas where birds roost, eating from bird feeders, and patchy grass that serves as a comfortable spot for them to stay in.

Getting rid of pigeons doesn’t have to be complicated or hard. There are many cost effective and safe ways to get them out without hurting or killing the birds.