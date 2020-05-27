Why Eco-Friendly Consumers Should Reuse Family Diamonds In Rings

We previously wrote an article on ethical ideas for engagement rings. One of the biggest reasons that we wrote this article was that many diamonds are procured from regions known for blood diamonds. Wars are fought to get these diamonds and they often use child soldiers to further their cause.

There are other reasons to avoid traditional diamonds as well. They often use extraction methods that are not environmentally friendly.

The good news is that you can reduce your environmental footprint by reusing family diamonds. This approach allows you to create a great engagement ring without needing to mine a new diamond.

Reusing Diamonds is a Great Way to Lower Your Environmental Impact

At times, we are in confusion as to which diamond, we can buy and from where. Moreover, there are some old family diamonds that we have but, how to reuse them? They may be any from 1 carat diamonds but not fit? Well, you are going to have an answer for all this.

Most of us want to surprise our special and loved one with a beautiful diamond ring. Moreover, when there is such a special day of engagement, we want to give them all of our happiness. But we are in confusion as to what and where to buy? You have old family diamonds, but your loved one has a different taste.

Here in this text, you are going to get an insight into reusing family diamonds in a new engagement ring. What are the steps that you can follow? How can you get the best deal? You are going to learn about everything in detail from here. So, why are we still here? Let us proceed and find out all about it.

Tips To Keep In Mind before Reusing Family Diamonds in a New Engagement Ring

An engagement ring is something that is in remembrance for a very long time. Moreover, there are instances when we have a lot of confusion about it. In these cases, we can always reuse the family’s old diamonds and can get a new one. Moreover, what better can be the use of those old diamonds than welcoming a new family member?

Therefore, here are some essential tips that you must follow while reusing family diamonds for a new engagement ring.

Take Permission

Firstly, it is always advisable to you that you take complete and proper permissions from your family members before taking the old diamonds. You have to understand the fact that diamonds are not just random showpieces. They are a symbol of love and affection.

Moreover, there are many memories and other beautiful moments that are concerning the particular diamond. Therefore, if you take them without permission, it cannot be suitable for your relationship with them. Ask your family members and seek appropriate consent from everyone. It is going to ensure that they do not get hurt.

Henceforth, if they permit you happily, go for it. Otherwise, there are many other prosperous ways to get a diamond ring.

Checking the Quality of the Diamond

After you have taken permission from the family members, the next task that you have is to check the quality of the diamonds. There are specific values that you must keep in mind. Those values are as follows:

It must initially be a diamond.

It must be more significant than that of 0.50 carat in size.

There must be no scratches and damages on the diamonds.

There must be a suitable certification for the product.

Therefore, these parameters can help you find the right product that can be in use. If you are looking to get the best engagement ring, you must seek that the quality of the diamond is good. Therefore, now you can proceed to the next steps.

Talk to the Jeweler

Now since every procedure is complete, you must make an appointment with the jeweler. There are numerous parameters that you must keep under consideration when you are doing so. Also, make sure to read and scroll through the reviews once you are visiting him.

Also, you can refer to some older person of your family for the reference to find the best jeweler for you. It is going to make you sure about the quality and the price as well.

Make Your Design

Now when all the formalities are complete, it is time to show up some creativity from your end. Moreover, take some tips from your friends and family about it. Besides, you can refer to some online platforms where you can get these designs. Therefore, take your time and think about the best model that will go in a better way with your choice.

Moreover, you can secretly know the choices and preferences of your loved one. Hence, in this manner, you can be right and accurate with the modifications that you choose.

Choose Quality over Price

It is vital from your end to understand that quality plays an essential role. If you are too conscious about the price and the expenditure of money, it can hamper the quality. Therefore, let the professional stay free hand to develop the best design and quality.

These are the symbols of love that you make once or twice for someone special. Make sure that you put in the best work and create the best design for her.

Select the Ring Size and Type

Now once you prepare everything, select the size and the type of the ring that you want to make for your loved one. It is one of the fundamentally important parts that we must consider well.

