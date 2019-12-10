Will Eco-Friendly Hunting Be The Biggest Trend of 2020?

There is a lot of overlap between people who are concerned about environmentalism and those that live off the land. A lot of people that hunt are proud to embrace green living.

However, some people are skeptical about the environmental benefits of hunting. They argue that hunting might not be the best thing for the environment, even though others are quick to cite the numerous benefits.

Scientific America tried discussing this complex question in an article back in 2009. The authors argued that the environmental impact of hunting depends on who is asked.

However, it is becoming clearer that hunting can be a net benefit to the environment. There are a lot of great eco-friendly practices that hunters can follow to preserve wildlife and offset their carbon footprint.

Eco-Friendly Hunting is a Growing Trend

Eco-friendly hunting has become a lot more popular in recent years. There are a number of ways that sustainable living advocates can get behind this. These include using non-lead ammo and other tools that are good for the environment.

Getting Started as a Hunter with a Focus on Green Living

With the hunting season in full swing, it’s important that you are well prepared and ready for your adventure ahead. Depending on where you live in the country, there are different types of species that can be found in open season. Even if the animal that you plan to hunt is not up yet, it’s crucial that you do your research first, especially if you are concerned about hunting in a way that won’t hurt the environment.

If you’re hunting in a large area, you will have a vast amount of space to cover, so whether it’s investing in the right equipment, using appropriate communication with fellow hunters, or getting to grips with the rules, here are some tips and tricks on how to hunt large areas more efficiently.

Know the Rules

If it’s your first-time on an eco-friendly hunting trip, it’s crucial that you read up on the rules beforehand to ensure you stay safe throughout your hunt. Knowing key facts such as the start and end dates of the hunting season, the types of licenses you will need to obtain, as well as any restrictions in the large area you aim to explore will help keep you in the know and avoid any problems or disappointment. You need to make sure that you aren’t trespassing onto private property too, so having knowledge on the safest hunting locations is important.

Get Organized

Whether you have years of hunting experience under your belt, or you’re new to the field, if you aren’t organized for your trip, it’s likely you won’t succeed in what you have set out to achieve. Before heading out the door, make sure that you perfect your shot first. To do this, you may wish to visit a local shooting range where you will have the opportunity to practice and perfect your shot.

Invest in the Right Equipment

Before you set off on a hunting trip, you need to make sure that you’ve purchased the correct equipment. To help make sure you have everything, you may want to create a checklist that can outline all the necessary items you will need before, during, and after your trip. It’s also important that you’re wearing the right attire for your trip, especially in the winter months as temperatures can drop drastically. If you’re exploring a large area, getting to your tree or blind stand can take a long time, so you may want to consider purchasing an electric hunting bike which can expand how much ground you can cover.

Use Appropriate Communication

When exploring a vast area of land on a hunting trip, you may decide to split up from your fellow hunters, therefore, it’s important that you communicate effectively with other members of the team throughout. As you will be off-grid when hunting, you need to know how to communicate without a phone, so make sure that you look into the range of devices like a walkie talkie which you can use to speak to other members of the party when on your hunting trip.

Finding Your Next Hunting Spot

If you’re going to large areas for your hunting trip, trying to find the perfect hunting spot can be challenging, however, there are various tips that you can use to your advantage, such as looking out for animal signs, scoping out good habitat, staying clear of noxious plants to avoid nettles, poison oak, or thorny bushes, as well as checking the wind direction.

Whether you’re about to embark on your first hunt, or you’ve been on many trips before, there are plenty of tips and tricks that even the most experienced hunter may not be aware of, all of which helping you to hunt larger areas more efficiently and productively.

Make Eco-Friendly Hunting Your New Hobby

There are a lot of great ways to enjoy the great outdoors and help the environment. If you are serious about living an eco-friendly lifestyle, then you may want to take up eco-friendly hunting.