Embracing A Holistic Lifestyle Through Meditation During The Pandemic

We have discussed some of the changes that the coronavirus pandemic has created for the planet. One of the biggest changes is that it has caused pollution levels to drop. A few days ago, CNN reported that satellite images have shown that pollution levels dropped by unprecedented levels due to the pandemic.

However, surviving the pandemic hasn’t been easy for everybody. Even green enthusiasts that are celebrating the reduction in our global carbon footprint are struggling with the isolation aspect. Fortunately, there are some ways to endure the crisis while embracing the transition to a greener lifestyle. One way is through meditation, as well as the greater process of trying out a holistic lifestyle through meditation.

Meditation is a Great Way for Eco-Friendly Citizens to Get through the Crisis

Day after day, the COVID-19 reaches higher proportions and infected toll rises. More people become unemployed and the #StayAtHome trend continues. The novel virus has heightened fear of germs and raised a lot of lingering questions about the possible vaccine and future plans.

Testing times like this is proving to be a worldwide menace acting upon human’s health and psyche. The mental health effects cannot be understated. One study found that 20% of children in China suffered from depression after quarantine.

We can still be glad that pollution levels are dropping and climate change has started to stall. However, the crisis has taken its toll on us in unbelievable ways. Therefore, even people that are pleased to see the climate crisis start to abate are starting to struggle.

While government and local agencies are trying to prevent the virus, you might find yourself being faced with a pandemic of another kind — fear. It’s safe to say that global outbreak causes worry, concern and fear while leaving all people feeling stressed like never before. You may not be as worried about climate change, but you will be more concerned about a lot of other issues.

Fortunately, a better health condition, strong immunity and mental health can help individuals to get through these uncertain times. One traditional mind-body practice is unmatched in its value and considered a potent way to relax – meditation. In this article, we will draw attention to the benefits of meditation and the best ways to do it properly.

Since psychological stress can worsen your overall health and affect your ability to stay resilient to arising challenges, it can also prevent immune system function optimally, which is essential to keep humans from getting sick.

Meditation is one method that takes little effort but can pay significant improvements in reducing your body’s response to stress and anxiety. If you are skeptical, then you should read this study from two experts from the Department of Psychology at Boston University. It shows that meditation has very beneficial affects on lowering anxiety levels.

Meditation means quieting the mind to pay attention to what is going on inside your head. It’s taking a break from the continuous thoughts, and partial attention people give to most things in their lives. It’s not about the mind-clearing, but focusing it on something with a concentration on the breath.

What’s more, meditation is more than just an effective way to relax. It has profound benefits that will help you handle the COVID-19 epidemic and other difficult times. Let’s explore each advantage of meditation in more detail.

The Power Of Meditation

1. Manages and Relieves Stress & Anxiety

The perception of an overall situation arises as a real-time threat to health, happiness, and lifestyle. The virus spread trigger chronic stress levels and creates an enormous amount of mental imbalances that keep individuals on edge.

The good news is that meditation can be a potent antidote to this prolonged stress response as it might down-regulate the fight-or-flight reaction of the nervous system.

Each time you sit down and meditate, it helps to reduce respiration, heart rate and blood pressure while relieving muscle tension. Your thought traffic starts to slow down, emotional tensions and the endocrine system relaxes and normalizes.

The more regular practice of meditation, the more the nervous system learns to stay calmed and stressful situations are not so challenging for you.

2. Helps To Strengthen Immune Function

Knowing that the novel COVID-19 is in the environment, it is vital to make sure that your immune system is robust and functioning at the highest level possible. You can help to support your immune function by eating healthy, well-balanced foods, providing quality sleep, exercising regularly, and consuming natural supplements. However, in addition to these useful practices, meditation can have a beneficial immune-boosting effect.

During meditation, you enhance the restful awareness response of the nervous system, which restores homeostasis, thereby improving your immune system. Also, research has begun to prove that meditation practice affects the expression of genes that positively impact the immune system and support wellness and balance. Meditation practice can help to decrease the levels of pro-inflammatory genes, which result in a faster recovery from stressful situations.

3. Can Reduce Pain

Perception of pain is formed by brain circuits that are filtering the information coming from sensory nerves. Severe pain has the ability to weaken even the strongest people. Your perception of pain is involved in a state of mind, which can increase in stressful conditions.

Meditation is known to reduce activity in the brain area that finds and establishes an initial level of pain. Also, it can stimulate activity in the areas that evaluate this pain and ensure the appropriate thoughts and reactions in an organism. Many studies suggest that meditation might help to relieve chronic or intermittent pain.

4. Helps Better Sleep

Sleeping helps reload mind and body as well as stay active, happy and healthy. Some studies suggest that meditation before going to sleep has a positive impact on sleep quality and might help people with insomnia and sleep disorders. A short practice before hitting the bed can help to calm nerves and provide a relaxed state.

Tips For Meditating Right Now

Start with a few minutes. Some individuals get overwhelmed by the principle of meditation and think that this technique requires to practice for long periods to receive benefits. In reality, research shows that even little contemplation can go a long way, and just 5 minutes within a day can diminish blood pressure.

Strive for consistency. When you are only starting meditation, try to stick to a daily habit of practice. It’s recommended to get two sessions each day: one as a first thing in the morning and the second one in the evening or before sleep. Find the time that is best for you and suits your schedule. As you get deeper into this useful habit, try to increase the time up to 20 minutes each day of meditation.

Make it a habit. There are many small things people do each day to take care of themselves, and meditation should be in the list of routine activities. Think of this practice as a daily self-care habit that you just can’t miss. As you can’t skip brushing your teeth, meditation should be considered the same priority.

Look to a guided meditation. The term meditation is usually associated with yogis that can sit for hours in the lotus position, but meditation can involve different movement or exercise. Yoga, tai chi, or simple forest walk can all help you promote mindfulness and a type of meditation.

While you can meditate anytime and anywhere with just a little attention to breath, it can be helpful to use guided meditation to start your practice correctly. Many different apps are offering free access to guided meditation, including various tutorials and videos on YouTube.

Find a quiet spot. The global stay-at-home recommendation can make it hard for some people to find a proper time and place for solitary contemplation. However, beginning meditators can set from 3 to 10 minutes to sit with their eyes closed, either on the floor, chair or any place that is convenient for you. Absolute privacy isn’t necessary and surrounded sounds with occasional smells can help to learn faster to be tolerated to minor distractions while staying focused.

Get comfortable. Make sure you are wearing comfortable clothes allowing you to breathe freely and don’t constrain movement. Try to sit or lie in a comfortable position and put all of your concentration on your breathing. Stay in that area focusing only on what is happening at this moment like the smells and the sounds in the room.

Don’t worry about additional things. Many newbies think that they need various stuff or equipment to meditate. However, you don’t have to surround yourself with crystals or incense sticks to make meditation work. It’s more about spending a quiet practice and taking a few minutes to yourself while focusing on your breath.

Document thoughts. If you are trying to meditate and endless thoughts distract your attention by popping up every second, don’t fight it and consider writing them down in your journal. After documenting important thoughts, take a deep breath and refocus on your breathing only. You will get better at letting ideas come and go while practicing meditation.

Look to Meditation and a Positive Outlook About Climate Change to Survive Coronavirus

The coronavirus crisis has been very beneficial for slowing climate change. However, it has led to a number of other problems, including mental health issues. The good news is that guided meditation can be very helpful for getting through it. You should consider trying meditation and looking on the bright side and thinking about the environmental benefits.