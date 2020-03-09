5 Excellent Eco-Tourist Destinations In Nepal

If you are considering living a greener lifestyle, then you should consider taking trips to green destinations. This helps show that you are willing to use market forces to fight against climate change.

There are a number of green countries that you could consider visiting. Nepal is one of the countries that has recently made a huge commitment to sustainability. The IFC has even praised the country for shifting towards hydropower and other alternative forms of energy.

If you are planning a trip to Nepal, then you are going to want to look for the best sustainable tourist destinations. There are a lot of good places to visit if you want to reduce your carbon footprint and make a statement about helping the environment.

Nepal is a Prime Sustainable Tourist Destination

In Nepal, you can find many beautiful places to visit. Some of the best travel destinations in Nepal features scenic beauty of huge mountains, vast plains escorting stunning views of the landscapes, deep valleys, and the ghastly flowing rivers. Moreover, you can find the exotic floras and faunas sheltered in the verdant jungles of Nepal. You don’t have to hurt the environment in the process, either!

Besides the wonders of nature, you can also experience the rich and vibrant culture of Nepal. Other than the heavenly beauty of mountains, the country also possesses diverse ethnic groups with their own culture, tradition, practices, rituals, and customs. Thus, you can explore these delights by doing different activities in the best travel destination in Nepal.

For instance, Everest Base Camp Trekking is one of the most popular activities in Nepal thus it is also one of the popular and best travel destinations in Nepal. Trekking to the world’s highest mountain in Nepal is a must in the to-do list of an avid trekker. As well, to view the adorable Himalayas of Nepal, trekking is the best thing to do in Nepal. You can go trekking without having to use any fuel or leave a carbon footprint.

Nepal is undoubtedly endowed when it comes to natural beauty, with some of the most beautiful Himalayan sceneries and the colorful cultures, Nepal indeed offers many best travel destinations in Nepal.

Here on this blog, you can find some of the best travel destinations in Nepal:

1. Everest Region

Everest region is probably one of the beautiful places on the earth. The region is home to some of the highest mountains in the world including Mt. Highest, world highest mountain. Thus, from the clear views of the mountains to the crystal glacial lakes, you will be able to see the mesmerizing up-close view of the giant sky-piercing mountains of the Everest range.

In the past, some people have raised concerns about the environmental costs of climbing Everest. Fortunately, the local government has imposed some regulations to curb pollution and protect the environment. Climbing Everest is now one of the greenest activities in Nepal.

Moreover, Namche Bazaar which is situated in the Khumbu valley of the Everest region is another reason why you should consider Nepal as your travel destination. This iconic and vibrant town has many restaurants and café, trekking gear shops and ATM’s booths. This town alleyway takes you to different shops that offer you different delights. Moreover, with a crowd of trekkers stopping by to acclimatize with the rise in altitude, it is interesting the see the raw scene of a crowd of trekkers taking over this town.

Moreover, other attractions of these towns are the Tengboche monastery which the highest located monastery in Nepal and the Sagarmatha national park which is listed in UNESCO listed world heritage sites of Nepal.

Thus, due to the above reasons, the Everest region is one of the best travel destinations in Nepal. You may opt for a 2-week long trekking journey or short trekking journey in this region. Moreover, you can also opt for a helicopter tour in the Everest region.

2. Chitwan National Park

If you want to explore the wilderness of Nepal then you should probably think about visiting Chitwan national park. Like Sagarmatha National park, Chitwan national park is other parks of Nepal that are listed in UNESCO world heritage sites.

The Ministry of Forests and Environment has taken great efforts to make this an eco-friendly tourist destination. Therefore, this is another great place to visit as a green traveler.

The national park allows the visitor to experience the quaint nature in the vicinity of wild animals. Thus you can see the animals in their natural habitat on the tour of Chitwan national park.

The national park is known to house a large number of varieties of animals which also includes animals like royal Bengal tiger, one-horned rhinoceros, musk deer, elephants, wild buffaloes, crocodiles and many more. Moreover, the park is also famous for sheltering a large number of birds. The park houses birds like egrets, Bengal pittas, spiny babbler, kingfishers, and many more birds.

You can have a pleasant experience with these places through varieties of jungle activities like jungle walk, jeep safari, canyoning, and many other activities. At the same time, you can also get insights into the people living in the buffer zone of the national park. Mostly Tharu, an indigenous group of Nepal resides around these areas hence you can observe their authentic lifestyle, culture, and tradition.

Thus, to explore the wilds of Nepal and the rich culture of one of the important indigenous communities of Nepal, you should think about a short or even an extended trip to Chitwan National park. You will have quite a pleasing time.

3. Birthplace of Lord Gautam Buddha – Lumbini

Lumbini is famous for being the birthplace of Lord Gautam Buddha. This holy place is mostly famous amongst pilgrims and history or anthropology lovers. Every year thousands of Hindus, as well as Buddhist pilgrims, visit Lumbini seeking peace and tranquility.

The monasteries and the temples of these places not only offer great sense relief and peace but it also allows you to look at the life of the Buddha before he enlightened his knowledge and observe the faith of the people visiting from faraway places. Thus, place gives you a sense of triumph and liberation.

In the course of the most recent couple of decades, another complex of stupas, monasteries, and sanctuaries is built by Buddhist countries from across the globe which has helped to ascend the touristic activities in this holy pilgrimage site. These Buddhist nation has constructed many beautiful monasteries surrounding the modest-looking yet astoundingly amazing Maya Devi temple built exactly on the spot where the light of the Asia- Lord Gautam Buddha was born.

Thus, with its tranquil location and environment which provides a sense of peace and calm for its visitor, Lumbini is becoming one of the beautiful places in Nepal for the sightseeing tour as well.

4. The Mystical Land of Mustang

Surrounded by the Trans Himalayas there lays a beautiful and remote village of Mustang Kingdom. This forbidden kingdom was closed to foreigners until 2 decades ago thus new signs of modernization cannot be seen in this place.

Moreover, may due to lack of modernization and reach of developmental infrastructure in the district, the cultural and the natural aspects of the country are untouched and intact in its original form.

Thus, one of the reasons for making mustang as a travel destination in Nepal is to explore its unspoiled beauty of nature and culture. But more than that, this remote village is also pretty much famous for its wall caves and the uniquely built layered houses.

Furthermore, Mustang rarely gets rain and due to this, the region is dry and can be trekked all round year. The vast high arid valley, characterized by eroded canyons, colorful stratified rock formations and a barren, desert-like appearance of this region is astoundingly amazing.

The kingdom has its own culture, tradition, and lifestyle which is different from other trekking trails of Nepal. Their lifestyle is mostly influenced by Tibetan culture thus their lifestyle, culture, traditions, customs, the festival has somewhat similarities in between two. Moreover, you can have the feeling of trekking in Tibet while cruising through the trails of Mustang. All in all, if you want to taste a life that is isolated from the modernization of today’s world then you should definitely opt for Upper Mustang Trek.

5. Ghorepani

Ghorepani is a part of the Annapurna region in Nepal. If you are not familiar with the Annapurna region then, let me enlighten you. Annapurna region is home to the massive mountains like Annapurna I, II, III and IV, Nilgiri, Machhapuchhre, Dhaulagiri, Himchuli and so on. These mountains are one of the most anticipated mountains of Nepal. People from all over the world do trekking in Nepal just to have a view of these mountains.

Thus, Ghorepani is one of the most preferred trekking routes in the Annapurna region. This beautiful traditional village allows visitors to get involved with their culture and lifestyle. And together with that, a visit to this gorgeous village gives you a chance to know about their tradition, customs, folklore, practices, and rituals. Magar, Gurung, and Thakali are one of the most prevalent ethnic groups that inhabit these villages. A short voyage to Ghorepani takes you along the villages of Tikhedunga, Ulleri, Ghorepani, and Tadapani. There are other villages too in between the trek.

Moreover, with a short hike to Poon Hill, one of the most popular vantage points in Nepal for mesmerizing views of mountains. From Poon Hill, you can come across the majestic views of the Annapurna range. The panoramic view of the towering mountains ranges overshadowing the valley of Pokhara is majestic watch.

Furthermore, if you wake up on time, you will come across the breathtaking view of Smokey cloud which will cover up Pokhara valley and when it clears, the picturesque view of Pokhara comes into the view.

Thus, a short trip to Ghorepani gives you a chance to experience the diverse culture of Nepal and Mother Nature and together with that gives you an awesome opportunity to have the up-close view of the Annapurna range.

So above mentioned places are some of the most preferred travel destinations of Nepal. There are many places you can visit and many places bestowed with natural beauty as well as vibrant culture in Nepal. But if you never been to Nepal before and thinking about visiting Nepal then you should probably start with any of the places above. Additionally, you can do various activities like trekking, hiking, cultural tours to know more of the place in depth.

Enjoy The Green Lifestyles of Nepal

Nepal is a wonderful place to visit if you are committed to environmental sustainability. There are a lot of green activities that you can enjoy. Make sure that you see what your climate footprint is while visiting this beautiful country. You will be glad that you made the trip!